$2 million bond set for man who killed friend, found next to body in Des Plaines

DES PlAINES, Ill. — Bond is set at $2 million for Craig Grzesiakowski, 35, of Chicago.

He’s charged with murder and robbery in the death of a man in Des Plaines last week.

Jeffrey Ziolo, also 35, was found dead in his home Thursday, June 1st.

Grzesiakowski was found passed out near Ziolo’s body with a bottle of bleach next to him, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Police immediately took him into custody for questioning.

Grzesiakowski told police he and Ziolo had been friends since the third grade, reported the Tribune.

Police say he was obviously intoxicated.

Prosecutors say he confessed on videotape to the killing.