Sunday Brunch: Roasted Fruit Salad

Posted 11:46 AM, June 4, 2017, by

Marc Sievers, the author of "Table For Two," joined us to share his recipe for Roasted Fruit Salad and Rosemary Vinaigrette.

 

Ingredients (serves 2 as a main course, or 4 as a salad course)

Components

 

  • French Feta – 5 ounces, crumbled
  • Spring Mix Greens – 3 ounces
  • Pecans – ¾ cup, whole halves

 

 Rosemary Vinaigrette

 Olive Oil – ¼ cup

  • Honey – ¼ cup
  • Rosemary – 1 sprig, fresh, about 4 inches
  • Whole Black Peppercorns – ¾ teaspoon
  • Balsamic Vinegar – 1 tablespoon

 

 

Roasted Fruit

 Green Grapes – 1 cup, seedless

  • Red Grapes – 1 cup, seedless
  • Black Plums – 2, cut into quarters, pit removed
  • Peaches – 2, cut into sixths, pit removed
  • Olive Oil – 1 tablespoon
  • Sea Salt – ½ teaspoon
  • Black Pepper – ¼ teaspoon, freshly cracked

 

 

Directions                

 

Rosemary Vinaigrette

 

  • In a small sauce pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil, honey, rosemary, and black peppercorns 

 

  • Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat, cover, and allow to sit for 20 minutes.

 

 

  • Next, place a fine mesh sieve over a medium bowl.  Strain the warm mixture, making sure to reserve the peppercorns and rosemary in the sieve.

 

 

  • Lastly, whisk in the balsamic vinegar until full incorporated.  Set aside.

 

 

Roasted Fruit

 

  • Start by pre-heating the oven to 450 degrees F.

 

    1.  
  • Place all of the fruit onto a half sheet pan.  Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

 

 

 

  • Roast for 10-12 minutes, until the fruit just begins to release their juices.  During the last 3 minutes, add the pecan halves to the fruit to toast.
  • Assembly
  • Arrange the greens onto a platter or a serving bowl.  Evenly distribute the warm fruit, pecans, and crumbled Feta.  Drizzle with vinaigrette.  Serve warm. 

 

 

 

 

 