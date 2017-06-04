Sunday Brunch: Roasted Fruit Salad

Marc Sievers, the author of "Table For Two," joined us to share his recipe for Roasted Fruit Salad and Rosemary Vinaigrette.
Ingredients (serves 2 as a main course, or 4 as a salad course)
Components
- French Feta – 5 ounces, crumbled
- Spring Mix Greens – 3 ounces
- Pecans – ¾ cup, whole halves
Rosemary Vinaigrette
Olive Oil – ¼ cup
- Honey – ¼ cup
- Rosemary – 1 sprig, fresh, about 4 inches
- Whole Black Peppercorns – ¾ teaspoon
- Balsamic Vinegar – 1 tablespoon
Roasted Fruit
Green Grapes – 1 cup, seedless
- Red Grapes – 1 cup, seedless
- Black Plums – 2, cut into quarters, pit removed
- Peaches – 2, cut into sixths, pit removed
- Olive Oil – 1 tablespoon
- Sea Salt – ½ teaspoon
- Black Pepper – ¼ teaspoon, freshly cracked
Directions
Rosemary Vinaigrette
- In a small sauce pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil, honey, rosemary, and black peppercorns
- Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat, cover, and allow to sit for 20 minutes.
- Next, place a fine mesh sieve over a medium bowl. Strain the warm mixture, making sure to reserve the peppercorns and rosemary in the sieve.
- Lastly, whisk in the balsamic vinegar until full incorporated. Set aside.
Roasted Fruit
- Start by pre-heating the oven to 450 degrees F.
- Place all of the fruit onto a half sheet pan. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Roast for 10-12 minutes, until the fruit just begins to release their juices. During the last 3 minutes, add the pecan halves to the fruit to toast.
- Assembly
- Arrange the greens onto a platter or a serving bowl. Evenly distribute the warm fruit, pecans, and crumbled Feta. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Serve warm.