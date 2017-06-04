Sunday Brunch: Roasted Fruit Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marc Sievers, the author of "Table For Two," joined us to share his recipe for Roasted Fruit Salad and Rosemary Vinaigrette.

Ingredients (serves 2 as a main course, or 4 as a salad course)

Components

French Feta – 5 ounces, crumbled

Spring Mix Greens – 3 ounces

Pecans – ¾ cup, whole halves

Rosemary Vinaigrette

Olive Oil – ¼ cup

Honey – ¼ cup

Rosemary – 1 sprig, fresh, about 4 inches

Whole Black Peppercorns – ¾ teaspoon

Balsamic Vinegar – 1 tablespoon

Roasted Fruit

Green Grapes – 1 cup, seedless

Red Grapes – 1 cup, seedless

Black Plums – 2, cut into quarters, pit removed

Peaches – 2, cut into sixths, pit removed

Olive Oil – 1 tablespoon

Sea Salt – ½ teaspoon

Black Pepper – ¼ teaspoon, freshly cracked

Directions

Rosemary Vinaigrette

In a small sauce pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil, honey, rosemary, and black peppercorns

Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat, cover, and allow to sit for 20 minutes.

Next, place a fine mesh sieve over a medium bowl. Strain the warm mixture, making sure to reserve the peppercorns and rosemary in the sieve.

Lastly, whisk in the balsamic vinegar until full incorporated. Set aside.

Roasted Fruit

Start by pre-heating the oven to 450 degrees F.

Place all of the fruit onto a half sheet pan. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.