Pilot seriously injured in helicopter crash

KENOSHA, Wis. — The pilot of a helicopter was seriously injured when he crashed at the Kenosha airport Sunday evening.

It’s not clear what happened that led to the crash, but the pilot was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital via Flight for Life.

The pilot frequently rented helicopters from Lakeshore Helicopter and was said to be practicing at the airport.

WGN has learned that the pilot has held a valid license since the 90s. It’s believed he was the only one on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

There is no official word on the extent of the pilot’s injuries.