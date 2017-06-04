× Former White Sox announcer, MLB All-Star Jimmy Piersall dies at 87

CHICAGO – One of the most colorful and sometimes controversial broadcasters in Chicago baseball history has died.

Jimmy Piersall passed away at the age of 87 Sunday, the White Sox making the announcement on their Twitter account.

Our deepest condolences to the family of former #WhiteSox broadcaster & 17-year @MLB outfielder, Jimmy Piersall, who passed away at age 87. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 4, 2017

White Sox fans remember the memorable broadcast booth tandem of Piersall and play-by-play announcer Harry Caray from 1977-1981. While known for their chemistry in the booth, they made waves with their criticism of the team which led to Piersall’s firing after the 1981 season. He was also a broadcaster for the Texas Rangers during the 1974 season.

Before that Piersall played in the major leagues for 17 seasons for five teams but was known mostly for his time with the Red Sox. He was a two-time All-Star in Boston while also winning a Gold Glove with the Red Sox in 1958 and then in Cleveland in 1961.