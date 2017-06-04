Cubs fan whose tears of joy went viral gets amazing first baseball game at Wrigley

CHICAGO — Cubs fan Kolt Kyler was brought to tears when he found out he would be seeing his beloved team play for the first time, but after video of his reaction went viral, his trip to Wrigley Field Saturday was surely beyond anything he could have imagined.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

The 9-year-old fan from Indiana was rewarded with Cubs tickets for all his hard work on his family’s farm back in April. After his sister posted video of his emotional reaction to Twitter it went viral, eventually gaining the attention of the team and players.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo offered him batting practice passes, and then Jon Lester upped the ante and handed over his dad’s personal seats, which are just a few rows behind home plate.

“Hey Kolt, I know you guys have tickets but how about you and your dad sit in my personal seats when ya’ll come to Wrigley?” Lester wrote on Twitter.

When the day finally came on Saturday, the Cubs rolled out the red carpet for Kolt and his family.

Wrigley here we come! See you soon @Cubs ! pic.twitter.com/sPWJQL8Khh — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) June 3, 2017

His entire family got the chance to hang out with players in the dugout and watch batting practice from on the field. Kolt even joined the grounds crew as they sprayed down the dirt in the infield ahead of the game against the Cardinals.

“I got almost emotional when we walked in,” Kolt’s father Andy told CSNChicago. “I started thinking about my first game and what I felt.”

MLB.com captured a priceless interaction between Kolt and Anthony Rizzo after the player asked who his favorite was. The one-word answer: “Addy.” Rizzo wasn’t happy, but Kolt’s brother said he was his favorite player.

As far as first baseball games go, Kolt’s experience will be hard to beat.