CPD officer shot in hand in Chatham

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is recovering this morning after being shot.

Police say officers approached a group of people who were drinking in the street near 82nd and Maryland last night.

One man ran off.

The officers chased him into the stairwell of an apartment building. They say he had a gun.

In a struggle for the weapon, the officer was shot in the hand.

His partner shot the suspect.

The officer is going to be okay. The suspect is in police custody in the hospital.