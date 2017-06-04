Cool winds quell heat after early bout of 90s

Temperatures soared above the 90-degree mark across the metro area Sunday. The 92-degree reading at O’Hare International Airport was the city’s first 90 of the season, and the earliest such occurrence since 2012. On average, the summer season produces 17 days with temperatures at or above 90. At Midway airport, where records go back to 1928, the long-term average is 23 days, reflective of it’s more urban environment. Stout northeast winds on Monday will result in a drop of more than 20 degrees from Sunday’s highs. Cool temperatures are forecast to persist through midweek. More 90s are in our future though. Computer guidance suggests that a major pattern change over the upcoming weekend will result in an extended heat wave across the Midwest.