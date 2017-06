Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Champaign, Ill. -- Meet Rex Miller, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He recently took an Intro to Contemporary Dance class and was so inspired that he decided to showcase what he learned all over campus.

Here, Rex shares a video of himself dancing to a classic tune in front of some of U of I's famous landmarks.

What better way to kick off the weekend than to dance.... or at least watch hilarious YouTube videos of people dancing. Thanks, Rex!