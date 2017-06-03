× Teen mom and her 1-year-old son reported missing

CHICAGO — Chicago police say 17-year-old mom Destiny Hardin and her son 1-year-old Corey Hardin have been missing since Friday evening.

Police say the two were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday near the 8800 block of South Yale Ave. in the Chatham neighborhood. Their descriptions are listed below – anyone with information is asked to call Area South SVU at 312-747-8274 or 911.

Corey Hardin is described as a 1-year-old African American boy who is approximately 2′ high and weighs around 30 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. Destiny Hardin is African American as well, and is described as 17 years old, 5’06” tall, weighing around 110 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair and a medium complexion as well.

