Security increased for U2 concert

CHICAGO -- Concert goers at Soldier Field taking in a U2 show tonight saw increased security around the stadium. The Chicago Police put the plan in place after the bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester England last month.

U2 fans arriving for the sold out kickoff of the summer concert season at Soldier Field were greeted with dozens and dozens of officers. And for many, a jarring sight: some Chicago Police officers carrying rifles.

News spread quickly tonight of more deadly terror attacks in England. This time in London, nearly two weeks after the bombing outside of an Ariana grande concert in Manchester, killed 22 people.

Ahead of the U2 show, security checkpoint lines were long, but that didn't dampen this beautiful day for fans who say they're not worried, but aware and prepared.

U2 will play a second sold out Chicago show on Sunday.