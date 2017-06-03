Police searching for men suspected of attacking a woman along forest preserve trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LENOX, Ill. -- Police are asking for your help finding two men suspected of attacking a woman at a forest preserve trail in New Lenox.

A security camera at a business in Frankfort captured a photo of the two suspects.

A 21-year old woman told police that two men, both white and in their 20's, approached her on a trail last Sunday, May 28. One of the attackers grabbed her arm and then her waist.

She was able to get away and run off with her dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Forest Preserve Police.