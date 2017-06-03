Payless closing up to 800 stores after filing for bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Payless ShoeSource is adding 400 stores to its closing list, bringing the total number to about 800.

It filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Among the closings are nine locations in the city -- including its State Street store.

More than a dozen suburban locations are also shutting their doors. Business analysts say online shopping has hurt the discount store. A full list of store closures can be found on the Payless ShoeSource website.

The retailer is also closing multiple St. Louis-area stores. The store closures in the St. Louis-area include, but are not limited to:

2300 Bernadetter Dr. in Columbia, MO

2158 St. Louis Galleria in St. Louis, MO

1154 NE Coronade Dr. in Blue Springs, MO

2015 Maplewood Commons Dr. in Maplewood, MO