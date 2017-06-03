× Heightened security planned at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Soldier Field’s summer concert season will kick off this weekend with U2’s performance.

Authorities said they expect more than 50,000 people to attend on Saturday and Sunday night and security will be heightened.

Fans should play close attention to where they can and can’t go, and they should be prepared for emergencies.

Attendees cannot bring prohibited items into Soldier Field, including umbrellas, selfie sticks or large backpacks.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication also said there will be security checks in place.

If concert goers see anything suspicious, they should call 911 or notify on site security.

The U2 concerts at Soldier field begin each night at 7 p.m. Only ticketed patrons will be allowed on the immediate grounds.

The city encourages concert attendees to take public transportation. Drivers should pay special attention to parking restrictions on the streets near Soldier Field.

If an emergency situation arises, instructions will be given over the public address system. To receive Chicago emergency and non-emergency notifications, visit www.NotifyChicago.org.

For more information on concert rules and restrictions, visit www.SoldierField.net.