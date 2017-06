× Drivers across the country snap up Covfefe license plates

The folks at Merriam-Webster dictionary said President Trump’s made up word “covfefe” from his mysterious midnight tweet earlier this week, became the most-searched word on their site.

But “covfefe” fever doesn’t stop there.

Drivers in at least 21 states have claimed “COVFEFE” license plates, and there may be more.

“COVFEFE” has already been claimed in Illinois, but it’s still available in Wisconsin.