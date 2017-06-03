× Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. St. Louis

* The Chicago Cubs entered June with a 25-27 record and an even run differential, a far cry from last year’s start to the season at +128. The Cubs are the first team to have a run differential of at least +100 through May in one season and have a run differential of zero or worse through May in the following season since the St. Louis Browns in 1891-1892.

* Lefty Jon Lester has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of 11 career starts against the Cardinals.

* Mike Leake is the sixth Cardinals starter in the divisional era to enter June with at least five wins, a sub-2.50 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP.

* The Cardinals have seen vast improvement from their starters this season (ERA down 1.17 runs) compared to last year, while the Cubs have been going in the opposite direction (up 1.63 runs).