CPD officers fatally shoot man after he fired at squad car: police

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed by Chicago Police officers after he fired at their unmarked squad car late Friday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Two officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun near the 5800 block of S. Wabash at about 11:10 p.m.

The uniformed officers drove down an alley toward a group of men. As they approached, one man pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the front bumper of the officers’ vehicle, according to police. The officers returned fire and hit the man.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Fire officials said the man was in his 20s.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Neither of the officers were hurt. They will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days.

The incident is under investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority.