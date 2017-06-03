‘Can the tax’: Grocers encourage customers to oppose tax on sweetened beverages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County grocers who oppose the sweetened beverage tax want their customers to help them fight it.

Stores like Tony's Finer Foods in suburban Hanover Park put up signs on shelves, warning customers about the tax that kicks in July first.

They're hoping customers will call their cook county commissioner, and voice opposition.

Supporters say it will reduce obesity and create needed revenue, but store managers are concerned that it will instead generate less revenue for their businesses.

Tony's is part of the "can the tax coalition." Workers here, including manager Frank Giuglio, believe they'll lose money when customers drive to other county's to buy cheaper soda.

The tax applies to all sweetened beverages including juice, sports drinks and beverages bought at restaurants.