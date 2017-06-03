Another warm day, then cool lake winds arrive
With low pressure and an associated cold front to the north, temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 80s again on Sunday, making this the warmest weekend since August 27-28, 2016. West winds will push the summertime warmth right up to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may precede, and accompany the cold front as it moves south through the metro area Sunday. Strong northeast winds on the leading edge of a large high pressure area will develop by Monday, churning the waters of Lake Michigan, and dropping temperatures to the 60s across the city, with 70s farther inland. This cool high pressure will dominate our weather through midweek, eventually drifting east of the region by Thursday.