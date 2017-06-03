Aldi’s $8 Rosé ranked as one of the best wines in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a nice way to wine and dine yourself for cheap.

An $8 rosé wine at Aldi - yes, Aldi - has been ranked one of the best in the world!

The wine is called Côtes de Provence Rosé. It is sold at the discount grocery store where you only have to pay a quarter for a cart. The rosé beat out bottles three times its price.

The international wine gained recognition after being tasted in a challenge is known as 'The Oscar's of the Wine World,' where it won a silver medal.

Aldi is based in Germany and is the largest wine retailer in that country.

Of course, wine lovers around the world are just as excited as we are.