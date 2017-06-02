× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Detroit

* The White Sox have won six of the nine meetings between these clubs in 2017, including two of the three contests played in Detroit, April 28-30. It was Chicago’s first road-series win against the Tigers since July 29-31, 2014.

* The White Sox are averaging 6.71 runs per game in their victories this season, compared to 2.75 in their losses. That +3.96 runs per game differential is fifth largest in the majors (runs/G in wins higher).

* The Tigers are 14-3 (.824) this season when they hit at least two home runs in a game. That .824 win percentage is the fifth highest in the majors. Detroit hit two homers in Wednesday’s win over the Royals.

* All 10 of Jose Abreu’s home runs this season have come in road games. The last player to have his first 10 home runs of a season all come on the road was Josh Hamilton in 2014 (he ended up with 10 homers that season, all coming in road contests).

* Derek Holland has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all 10 of his starts this season. This is the longest streak by any pitcher from the start of his career as a White Sox since Hector Santiago gave up three or fewer ER in his first 12 starts for Chicago, September 3, 2012-June 21, 2013 (streaks exclude any relief appearances).

* Michael Fulmer dominated opposing hitters in June 2016, posting a 0.61 (2/29.2) ERA and a .140 opponent average. The ERA led the majors (minimum 25.0 IP) while the opponent BA was second lowest (minimum 100 BFP).