Warmest weekend in nearly 9 months ahead

Friday’s high temperature of 86 degrees officially at O’Hare marked the second warmest day of 2017. Only the 87 degrees on May 16th was warmer.

The warmth will continue through the coming weekend with highs surging well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. It will make this the warmest weekend since last August and the longest string of 80 degrees days since September.

Rain chances minimal but not zero

While the majority of hours will be rain-free, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms, especially later Saturday and early Sunday morning.

But the rain coverage is only expected over 30% of the metro area.

Cooler and less humid air arrives Monday thanks to steady northeast winds off Lake Michigan. Highs are predicted to reach the 60s on area beaches and the low 70s inland.