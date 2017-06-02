× Uber drivers to honor man killed by 16-year-old at funeral

Funeral services are scheduled today for Uber driver Grant Nelson of Wilmette. He was brutally stabbed to death after picking up a fare Tuesday in Lincolnwood.

16-year-old Eliza Wasni is charged as an adult in the murder. Prosecutors say Walmart surveillance video shows her leaving the store with a stolen machete and knife shortly before the stabbing.

She is being held without bail.

Fellow ride share drivers plan to lead the funeral procession after the service. Some drivers are nervous about their work after the violence incident. A candlelight vigil is also being planned for Sunday.