× Study links autism found in baby teeth with metals

A new study reports a link between autism and heavy metals.

Researchers in the study, funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, found that baby teeth from children with autism contained more toxic lead and less of the nutrients, zinc and manganese.

The study suggests that differences in early exposure to metals, or how a child’s body processes them, can affect their risk of autism.

Researchers said they think autism starts in the womb. Scientists determined this with lasers, mapping the growth rings in baby teeth made during different developmental periods.