Midday Fix: Tips for seniors from SYNERGY HomeCare of Chicago

Tips:

Place a bar of soap in the leg of pantyhose. Tie the open end to a towel bar in the shower or the shower head. Best of all no dropping the soap, or slipping and falling trying to pick it up.

Place a strip of colorful duct tape on the edges of stair steps to make it easier for seniors to judge the depth and distance to keep from tripping and falling.

Slip a foam hair roller over the end of silverware to improve hold — especially with knives.

Wrap rubber bands around a glass to prevent it from slipping out of hands and breaking. This hack reduces the risk of cuts.

Use rubber coated gardening gloves to help open jars or bottles. Puffy plastic shelf liner works, too.

Make doorknobs easier to grip by placing a foam roller over the end.

Attach round key rings or bobby pins to zipper pulls to make getting dressed easier.

Use canned goods as weights during exercise. Grab those peas and get pumping!

Attach a cookbook or recipe page to a pants hanger and hang from a kitchen cabinet door knob for hands-free recipe reading.

Use an upside-down ice cube tray to hold playing cards.