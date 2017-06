CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a 35-year-old man says he was shot on Lake Shore Drive.

It happened in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Police say the victim walked into Mercy Hospital at about 11:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He said he was traveling in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive when he was shot.

The victim was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No one is in custody.