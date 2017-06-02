× Man arrested in connection with death of Bartlett woman

BARTLETT, Ill. — Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Bartlett woman in her home.

Nancy Madonia was found dead in her home Wednesday morning. Authorities say the death is suspicious.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is complete, but didn’t offer a cause of death.

Charges are expected to be announced at bond court Friday morning at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

41.995028 -88.185630