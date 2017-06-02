Lunchbreak: Barbecue Sauces, Rubs and Marinades author Steven Raichlen

Steven Raichlen

Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, and Marinades — Bastes, Butters & Glazes, Too

June 3

2:00 p.m.

Smoke Wrangler’s Bacon Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients:

2 strips bacon, finely diced

1 1/2 cups cider vinegar

2 1/2 cups ketchup

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons red pepper flakes

2 Tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup bourbon

coarse salt (sea or kosher), to taste

Directions:

Place the bacon in a heavy nonreactive saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the bacon is browned, 3 minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon. Stir in the vinegar and bring to a boil. Then stir in the ketchup, sugars, pepper flakes, black pepper, and bourbon and gradually bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer the sauce, uncovered, until thick and richly flavored, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the salt — you’ll need quite a lot to offset the acidity of the vinegar. Use right away or transfer to clean jars, cover, cool to room temperature, and refrigerate. The sauce will keep for several weeks.

Monkey Gland Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup fruit chutney

3 Tablespoons dry red wine

3 Tablespoons port wine

2 Tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

coarse salt (sea or kosher)

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a heavy nonreactive saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer the sauce, uncovered, stirring often until the chutney melts and the sauce is richly flavored, 5 to 10 minutes. For a chunky sauce, serve as is. For a smooth sauce, purée in a food processor or blender. Use right away or transfer to a jar, cover, and refrigerate. The sauce will keep for several weeks; bring to room temperature before serving.

Variation:

Tomato Monkey Gland Sauce: Replace half the chutney with ketchup.

Jalapeno-Mustard Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients:

3/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup beef or chicken broth

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup minced seeded jalapeño peppers

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup honey mustard or brown deli-style mustard

1/4 cup corn syrup, or to taste

2 Tablespoons molasses

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt (sea or kosher), or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a heavy nonreactive saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until thick and richly flavored, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste the sauce for seasoning, adding salt or corn syrup as desired. Use right away or transfer to jars, cover, cool to room temperature, and refrigerate. The sauce will keep for several weeks.