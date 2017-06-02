‘Like a horror movie:’ Shopper describes seeing teen walking out of store with machete before fatal stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- A couple shopping at a Skokie Wal-Mart Tuesday morning said they warned store security about a teen walking out of the store with knives.

The teen, 16-year-old Eliza Wasni, is accused of killing 34-year-old Grant Nelson. Nelson was an Uber driver who picked up Wasni at the Wal-Mart.

Shortly before, Krista Jurasek and her partner were shopping for protein powder at the Wal-Mart and say they saw Wasni.

“It was just suspicious,” Juraseck told WGN News. “She walked over and grabbed a hunting knife and a machete.”

They say the young girl walked around the store grabbing weapons and nobody seemed to notice.

“She was walking around the store with the machete and the knife out,” Juraseck said. “It was aggressive. She was holding the machete in one hand like you would see in a horror movie or something like that.”

Scared and suspicious, they followed the girl around the store. When they saw her walk out with a machete and a 5-inch hunting knife, they alerted Wal-Mart security.

Juraseck said they told security, “In case you haven’t seen yourself, there’s a woman walking around with a machete … a child walking around with a machete. They were supposed to check for receipts and everything but I guess they were fumbling around.”

Juraseck and her partner called police but they were too late. Nelson had already been stabbed to death.

Police arrested Wasni who now faces first degree murder charges.

Juraseck said on the night of the crime the girl in Wal-Mart looked like she was on a mission and looked determined and manic.

“From what I witnessed and from what could have been prevented with armed security … there’s a reason there’s armed security there at this time. They should have stopped it.”

A spokesperson for Wal-Mart says its employees followed store procedures when it comes to reporting stolen merchandise. Wal-Mart says they are cooperating with local police and there is surveillance video of what happened.

Juraseck says she and her partner did not feel comfortable running after the teenage girl. They didn’t feel it was safe.