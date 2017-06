Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A mother from Fort Wayne, Indiana has been sentenced to 130 years in prison for smothering her two children to death.

Amber Pasztor pleaded guilty to the killings because of mental illness.

She will receive mental health treatment in prison.

Last September, she drove to the Elkhart police department with her 7-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son dead in the backseat.