CHICAGO — AT&T could pull the plug on landlines service in Illinois.

Lawmakers passed a bill that would allow the company to end landline service. This would affect about 1.2 million people, primarily seniors.

State lawmakers also approved raising the monthly tax on all Chicago phone bills, including cell phones.

That tax would go up 28 percent to $5.00 a month.

The money is supposed to go to city employee pension funds.

The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature.