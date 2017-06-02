× How to score free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is finally upon us.

The annual indulgence of carbs comes on the first Friday of every June.

It’s actually a Chicago tradition that was established in 1938, by the Salvation Army, to honor the women who gave doughnuts to soldiers during the first World War.

But now it means free food.

On Friday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut just for walking in.