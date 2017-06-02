David Ross on new book, life after ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ favorite baseball stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross joined the WGN Morning News Friday to talk about the whirlwind year he's had so far!

After finishing the historic run with the Cubs, the World Champ traded Wrigley Field for the ballroom where he recently finished in second place on "Dancing With the Stars."

Grandpa Rossy also released his book, "Teammate" where he talks about his journey through baseball, the lessons he's learned, and, of course, a World Series for the ages.

Ross will return to Wrigley as Special Assistant to Baseball Operations where he will work behind the scenes in the Cubs organization.

You can watch his full interview in the player above!

Here are some of behind-the-scenes videos and highlights: