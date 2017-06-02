× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. St. Louis

* The Cardinals and Cubs have split their six meetings in 2017, all of which were played in St. Louis. The Cardinals went 6-4 on the road against Chicago last season.

* The Cardinals threw their fourth shutout of the season when they blanked the Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday. Those four shutouts are tied with three other teams for the most by any NL club in 2017.

* The Cubs have dropped their last six contests, getting outscored 31-9 during this skid. Their nine runs scored are their fewest in a six-game span in a single season since June 25-July 1, 2015 (7 runs).

* Kris Bryant has hit eight home runs at Wrigley Field this season. That is tied for the fifth most in home games by any NL player. He has three homers in his last five home contests.

* Lance Lynn is holding opponents to a .199 batting average while allowing 6.5 hits per nine innings this season. Both of those stats rank eighth lowest in the major leagues (minimum 1 IP/team G).

* John Lackey has gone 6.0+ innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in all five of his career starts versus St. Louis. This is the second-longest active streak from the start of a pitcher’s career against the Cardinals (Steven Strasburg, 6).