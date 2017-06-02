× Cubs fan creates unique rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

CHICAGO – A fan with a new idea to spice up a traditional baseball song created one of the more unique videos of the Cubs’ World Series championship era.

Funny that Isaac Robert got the idea just as Theo Epstein was just starting to construct the team that would end the team’s 108-year championship drought.

“I actually arranged it a couple of years ago for my college group, but we never ended up doing it,” said the Chicago resident, who was apart of the a capella group “The Xtension Chords” while at student at the University of Illinois.

That song was “Take Me Out To the Ballgame” and after the team won the World Series last November, he decided to make his college vision for the song come true.

Robert created a video in which he sang the song in five different parts – all played by himself. He created it with a green screen in his home, recording himself multiple times for the different melodies of the song.

Via email, Robert said it was the fourth song he’d produced and this particular version took a month-and-a-half to two months.

“I decided to try to start producing my own songs about a year ago, since I was missing it a lot,” said Robert. “It was a big learning curve at first, since I had to basically teach myself how to use all of the software involved, the different tricks needed to get good recordings, etc., but I’ve definitely gotten better and faster each song I’ve done.”

The lifelong Cubs fan put this video up on YouTube on May 30th.

“I figured with all the hype that the Cubs have been getting, and the fact that I have always loved the Cubs, I would put together this video,” said Robert. “Since it was the fourth song I’ve done, I had gotten pretty familiar with everything it takes to produce a song.”

Along with putting a new twist on an old song that’s part of an era of unprecidented success for his favorite baseball team.