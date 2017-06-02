Country music star Brad Paisley surprises high school grads (VIDEO)

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill – Suburban high school seniors got quite the surprise Friday night when Brad Paisley showed up on stage at graduation.
The country music star spoke and performed at the Barrington High School graduation Friday night at Willow Creek Community Church.
The school won a contest put on by Paisely in which he asked students to send in videos about what they will miss most about high school.
The students entered the contest and found out Friday, via the man himself, that they won.
Congrats class of 2017!
42.088105 -88.153535