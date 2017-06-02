Country music star Brad Paisley surprises high school grads (VIDEO)

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill – Suburban high school seniors got quite the surprise Friday night when Brad Paisley showed up on stage at graduation.

The country music star spoke and performed at the Barrington High School graduation Friday night at Willow Creek Community Church.

BRAD PAISLEY SHOWED UP AT BARRINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION😍😍😍🎓 — Kaila (@kaijoh1) June 3, 2017

The school won a contest put on by Paisely in which he asked students to send in videos about what they will miss most about high school.

Barrington knows how to throw a graduation. @BradPaisley pic.twitter.com/Sm2vgen4v8 — Alexis Hirsig (@Ahirsig) June 3, 2017

BARRINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GOT BRAD PAISLEY TO SING FOR THEIR GRADUATION… I DONT EVEN LISTEN TO HIM BUT IM GASSED EITHER WAY YOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/l0W3mOIM5b — '99 hotshot (@davguev) June 3, 2017

The students entered the contest and found out Friday, via the man himself, that they won.

Check this out…Brad Paisley is giving a surprise performance at the Barrington High School graduation tonight! pic.twitter.com/xrmrkn2iUQ — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) June 3, 2017

