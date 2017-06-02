Attorney with Chicago ties at front lines fighting travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Trump Administration has filed a petition with the United States Supreme Court seeking to re-instate the travel ban.

The man who successfully argued to stop ban is a Chicago native and he was back home today.

Neal Katyal grew up in Chicago and is a 1987 graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette.

He served as the solicitor general in the Obama administration.

Most recently the 47-year-old son of Indian immigrants was the lead attorney for the state of Hawaii in its successful challenge to President Trump`s revised travel ban.

Today he spoke to the Loyola Academy Bar Association, about his career, including the controversial travel ban case.

WGN’s Mike Lowe has more.