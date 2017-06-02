Ariana Grande visits injured fans in Manchester hospital

Ariana Grande made a surprise visit to a Manchester hospital Friday and met with fans who were injured during the terrosit attack at her show.

Several UK media outlets including The Manchester Evening News and the Irish Mirror report the singer visited the patients Friday night and brought presents and signed t-shirts.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

@ArianaGrande left this lipstick stain on my head….she is so cute and I love her❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/mW5smceC2Q — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Ariana Grande is back in Manchester for a charity concert scheduled for Sunday.

Justin Beiber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams are among the artists set to perform. The event, dubbed “One Love Manchester,” will take place at Emirates Old Trafford.

The concert will also be streamed online on Grande’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, while the BBC will provide the international broadcast for the pop star’s far-flung fans. Other live-stream partners include Twitter, Apple, Viacom and IHeartMedia, according to a press release.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

22 people were killed and dozens injured last month in the attack.