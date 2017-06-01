United plane returns to O’Hare after hitting flock of birds

CHICAGO — A United plane retuned to O’Hare Airport shortly after takeoff when the pilot reported an issue with the engine.

Flight 1738 was on its way to Miami when the pilot opted to shut down one of the engines after hitting a flock of birds, a statement from United said. The plane returned safely to O’Hare on Runway 28R at 8:24 a.m.

What to do when your plane engine blows and bursts fire? Thank the pilot for landing and have a beer @UnitedAirlines @fly2ohare #birdattack pic.twitter.com/Poi4XmPZ3a — Tim (@tim_ea_arnold) June 1, 2017

There were 174 passengers on board and a crew of six. The passengers were put on another flight out, which departed at 10:40 a.m.

A video believed to be from the flight is gaining traction on Twitter. Shot by user @tim_ea_arnold, it shows fireballs whizzing by the plane’s window.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.