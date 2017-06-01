Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar
-
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
-
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
-
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
-
On-Air Meteorologist
-
Warm up arrives in time for the weekend
-
Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal
-
Last week of April to feature changing weather
-
Cool, damp pattern to persist into the weekend
-
-
Spring rains to visit the area in coming days
-
Significant Weather Advisory no longer in effect for Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook counties
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab