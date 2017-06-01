Police conducting ‘death investigation’ at suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill – Police are conducting a death investigation at a home in Des Plaines.

Police have released very little information other than to say they were called to a home around 11 a.m.

Investigators remain on the scene at the home near Kathleen and Beau and tell WGN News they will “be here awhile.”

According to neighbors, a young couple lived in the home, but police have not released any details about the person who died.

But according to one law enforcement source this is a “suspicious death,” and police are talking to two suspects.

Officially police are calling this a death investigation, not a homicide investigation.

They say there is no immediate threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.