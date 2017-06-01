PHOTOS: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari list Lake Forest mansion for $4.75M

LAKE FOREST, lll. — Retired Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari just listed their 11,000 square-foot home for $4.75 million.

The lakefront Lake Forest mansion boasts 7 bedrooms, 8-and-a-half bathrooms as well as some unique features: an in-home movie theater, an exercise room, a wine cellar and an indoor Chicago Bulls-themed basketball court.

According to the Tribune, Cutler and Cavallari are moving back to Nashville, Tennessee where Cutler spent his collegiate years as a star at Vanderbilt.

For more information on the Cutler-Cavallari mansion, check out the listing here.