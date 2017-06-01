Lunchbreak: Pork carnitas, prepared by Fat Baby Tacos chef Alex Placencia

Executive Chef Alex Placencia

Fat Baby Tacos

109 W. Hubbard Street

Chicago

(312) 527-2229

www.fatbabytacos.com

Pork Carnitas

Ingredients:

2 cups yellow onion, sliced

8 garlic cloves

1 orange

4 cups pineapple juice

1 oz cinnamon stick

1 Tbs black pepper

4 Tbs and 1 Tbs salt

5 lb pork shoulder, diced in 2 X 2 chunks

1 Tbs oregano

2 quarts canola oil

Garnish

1 cup cilantro

1 cup diced onions

Directions:

Place onions, oranges, black pepper and oregano in a mixing bowl. Smash garlic cloves with the flat side of your knife and place in the mixing bowl. Crush cinnamon stick with your hands and place in the mixing bowl. Crush all the ingredients with your hands for about 1 minute. Add 4 Tbs of salt to pork cubes and combine in the mixing bowl with the other ingredients. Transfer the mix into a deep pan. Pour the pineapple juice over the pork and toss with your hands to make sure the juice really gets in there, then cover it. Let it marinate over night. In a 4 inch deep x 18 inch long pan place the canola oil. Remove the pork cubes from the marinade and place them on a paper towel to dry. On a large, hot skillet, place some of the pork cubes, only a few at a time to avoid overcrowding them, and cook until they start to brown and caramelize. Place them into the deep pan with oil. Repeat this step until you’ve browned all the pork cubes. Cover with the lid or foil and bake in the oven at 400 degrees for about 2 1/2 hours. Remove and let cool

Tortillas

Ingredients:

3 cups dry maseca

3 1/2 cups warm water

1 tsp salt

2 Tbs canola oil

Directions:

Mix water and salt. Place maseca in a mixing bowl and add salt water. Mix until it becomes a dough consistency. Add oil and mix well. Roll mixture into golf ball size balls. Place those on tortilla presser, press down to flatten. Place flattened tortillas on flat top grill over medium/high heat and cook on each side for about 2 minutes or until just golden brown.