Lebron James home vandalized with raciest graffiti

LOS ANGELES, CA. - NBA star Lebron James is speaking out after his Los Angeles home was spray painted with racist graffiti

James' home vandalized with racist graffiti. Someone painted the n-word on the front gate. James was not home at the time, it had already been painted over by the time police arrived.

The NBA player has spoken out publicly against racism in the past. An emotional James did so again yesterday.

Police are reviewing surveillance video as they try to track down the suspect behind the racist graffiti.