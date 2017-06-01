× Sources say man found dead in house fire was Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a house fire on Chicago’s South Side this afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 11000 block of S. St. Louis in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood around 3:30 p.m.

While searching the home, firefighters found a man who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say the victim is Rob Spoon. Spoon was full time paramedic with the Chicago Fire Department and a part time firefighter and paramedic with the Homtown Fire Dept, according to the source.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.