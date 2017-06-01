× Elon Musk quits as Trump advisory council after US leaves Paris climate agreement

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has quit of two of President Trump’s business advisory councils after the president announced he will pull the U.S. out of the historic Paris climate agreement.

“Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world,” Musk said Thursday on Twitter, shortly after the president announced from the Rose Garden that he would begin the process of leaving the accord.

Musk had vowed to step down from the advisory councils he sits on if the president pulled out of the pact.

“I’ve done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain,” he said Wednesday on Twitter.

Musk was one of 18 business leaders serving on Trump’s chief business advisory council, known as the Strategic and Policy Forum. He was also an adviser on the president’s manufacturing jobs initiative, and has met with POTUS to talk about infrastructure spending.