Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo is engaged!

CHICAGO — You would think Anthony Rizzo may have a hard time topping last year as the best year of his life.

But it looks like he’s on his way to another great one.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman and World Series champ will have a new title soon: Husband

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017

Rizzo announced his engagement to Emily Vakos tonight by tweeting

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo

No word on a wedding date yet. We just hope he keeps October open for uh – other things.

Congrats Anthony and Emily!