AUSTRALASIA - A Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing, after a mentally ill passenger threatened to detonate a bomb on the plane.

Ten minutes into the flight from Australia to Malaysia yesterday, the man tried to enter the cockpit while clutching an electronic device. Other passengers tackled him, and tied him up with belts.

The plane landed safely back in Melbourne. Officials say the man was discharged from a psychiatric hospital, hours before boarding the flight.