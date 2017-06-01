4 Chicago burgers make ‘Best Burgers in America’ list

CHICAGO — A food critic has his list of the 100 best hamburgers in the country and four of them are in Chicago.

Critic Kevin Alexander at Thrillist says the Mott burger at “Mott Street” is the best in Chicago and the 7th best in the nation.

The Single Cheeseburger at “Au Cheval” in the West Loop is number eleven. The Slagel Farms Beef Burger at “Owen and Engine” on North Western is ranked 63rd and the Double Cheeseburger at “Johnny’s Grill” in Logan Square is number 88.

You can check out the full list here.

Chicago’s 4