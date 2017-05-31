× White Sox announcer Hawk Harrelson will retire after the 2018 season

CHICAGO – Fans who’ve enjoyed the calls of the White Sox charismatic play-by-play announcer over the past three decades will hear his final call from the booth coming up in 2018.

On Wednesday the White Sox announced that Ken “Hawk” Harrelson will return for his 34th and final season with the team in 2018.

He will call a 20-game schedule next year, consisting primarily of Sunday home games.

