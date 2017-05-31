Taxi driver shot by passenger in East Garfield Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A taxi driver was shot in the chest while picking up a passenger in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say the 58-year old cab driver had just picked up a customer shortly after 1 a.m. this morning. It happended in the 700 block of north Avers. The passenger then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the driver in the chest.

The taxi driver was able to drive a few blocks from the scene, before help arrived. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are searching for the gunman.